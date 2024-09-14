Kerala Leaders Extend Onam Greetings Amid Challenges

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended their heartfelt greetings to Keralites worldwide on the eve of Onam.

In his message, Governor Khan highlighted that Onam cherishes the legacy of a life marked by equality, oneness, and prosperity. Chief Minister Vijayan reflected on the festival's approach this year against the backdrop of recent landslides that rocked Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions.

Vijayan expressed hope that the spirit of Onam, which teaches that all human beings are equal, would inspire unity in overcoming discrimination. He also called on the public to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to aid the reconstruction of landslide-affected areas, making this year's Onam celebrations particularly meaningful.

(With inputs from agencies.)