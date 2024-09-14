Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Extend Onam Greetings Amid Challenges

Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings to Keralites globally for Onam. They emphasized the festival's themes of equality and prosperity while acknowledging recent landslides in Wayanad. The CM urged people to aid reconstruction efforts by contributing to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:50 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended their heartfelt greetings to Keralites worldwide on the eve of Onam.

In his message, Governor Khan highlighted that Onam cherishes the legacy of a life marked by equality, oneness, and prosperity. Chief Minister Vijayan reflected on the festival's approach this year against the backdrop of recent landslides that rocked Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions.

Vijayan expressed hope that the spirit of Onam, which teaches that all human beings are equal, would inspire unity in overcoming discrimination. He also called on the public to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to aid the reconstruction of landslide-affected areas, making this year's Onam celebrations particularly meaningful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

