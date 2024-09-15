30 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Rescued from Uttarakhand Landslide
Thirty pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Uttarakhand due to a landslide, have been rescued and will return soon. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured their safe return. The Cuddalore district administration coordinated with Uttarakhand officials, ensuring the pilgrims’ safety, food, and temporary accommodation.
- Country:
- India
Thirty pilgrims originating from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Uttarakhand's Tawaghat due to a landslide have been successfully rescued, according to an official release on Sunday.
Chief Minister M K Stalin communicated directly with the affected individuals from Cuddalore district and guaranteed their safe return. He pledged that all necessary measures would be implemented for their well-being.
The Cuddalore district administration partnered with officials in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh, confirming that the stranded individuals were secure and provided with essential supplies. The pilgrims have been air-lifted and moved to Darchula, where they will stay temporarily before traveling to New Delhi and subsequently to Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Uttarakhand
- landslide
- pilgrims
- rescue
- M K Stalin
- Cuddalore
- Adi Kailash
- air-lifted
- Darchula
ALSO READ
Gujarat Faces Flood Crisis: Jamnagar Leads Rescue Operations Amid Heavy Rainfall
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Strengthens Global Tech Partnerships
Indian Embassy Rescues 47 Nationals Trapped in Laos Cyber Scam Centers
24 Crocodiles Rescued Amid Heavy Rain in Gujarat's Vadodara
Eze's Equaliser Rescues Point for Palace Against Chelsea