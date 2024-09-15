30 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Rescued from Uttarakhand Landslide

Thirty pilgrims originating from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Uttarakhand's Tawaghat due to a landslide have been successfully rescued, according to an official release on Sunday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin communicated directly with the affected individuals from Cuddalore district and guaranteed their safe return. He pledged that all necessary measures would be implemented for their well-being.

The Cuddalore district administration partnered with officials in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh, confirming that the stranded individuals were secure and provided with essential supplies. The pilgrims have been air-lifted and moved to Darchula, where they will stay temporarily before traveling to New Delhi and subsequently to Tamil Nadu.

