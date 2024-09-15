Left Menu

30 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Rescued from Uttarakhand Landslide

Thirty pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Uttarakhand due to a landslide, have been rescued and will return soon. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured their safe return. The Cuddalore district administration coordinated with Uttarakhand officials, ensuring the pilgrims’ safety, food, and temporary accommodation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:54 IST
30 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Rescued from Uttarakhand Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty pilgrims originating from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Uttarakhand's Tawaghat due to a landslide have been successfully rescued, according to an official release on Sunday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin communicated directly with the affected individuals from Cuddalore district and guaranteed their safe return. He pledged that all necessary measures would be implemented for their well-being.

The Cuddalore district administration partnered with officials in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh, confirming that the stranded individuals were secure and provided with essential supplies. The pilgrims have been air-lifted and moved to Darchula, where they will stay temporarily before traveling to New Delhi and subsequently to Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024