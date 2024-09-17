Left Menu

Mumbai Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesh Amid Tight Security

In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols commenced amid tight security as the 10-day festival concluded. Devotees gathered in large numbers to bid farewell. Over 24,000 police personnel were deployed to manage the crowds at various immersion sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:54 IST
Mumbai Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesh Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols commenced in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The city was enveloped in a mix of fanfare and heavy security as the 10-day festival drew to a close.

The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which started on September 7, concluded with 'Anant Chaturdashi.' In Mumbai's Lalbaug area, renowned for its grandeur, the procession began amid chants of 'Ganapati bappa morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (come soon next year Lord).

Crowds thronged the streets, especially the main road leading to Girgaon beach, eager for a final glimpse of the elaborately adorned idols. Security was bolstered with over 24,000 police personnel deployed, drones and 8,000 CCTVs for surveillance, and 2,500 traffic police for managing the smooth movement of vehicles. The BMC also introduced QR codes for directions to eco-friendly artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024