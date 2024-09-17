Mumbai Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesh Amid Tight Security

Processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols commenced in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The city was enveloped in a mix of fanfare and heavy security as the 10-day festival drew to a close.

The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which started on September 7, concluded with 'Anant Chaturdashi.' In Mumbai's Lalbaug area, renowned for its grandeur, the procession began amid chants of 'Ganapati bappa morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (come soon next year Lord).

Crowds thronged the streets, especially the main road leading to Girgaon beach, eager for a final glimpse of the elaborately adorned idols. Security was bolstered with over 24,000 police personnel deployed, drones and 8,000 CCTVs for surveillance, and 2,500 traffic police for managing the smooth movement of vehicles. The BMC also introduced QR codes for directions to eco-friendly artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)