Tragic Tiger Attack Sparks Outrage in Maharashtra Village

A 65-year-old woman named Nita Kumbhare was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve buffer zone, sparking anger among villagers. Forest officials faced violence upon arrival and assured that the tiger would be captured. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh was provided to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:52 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve buffer zone as a 65-year-old woman, Nita Kumbhare, was killed by a tiger, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Anger erupted in Jhinjhiriya village following the death, resulting in an attack on forest department personnel who rushed to the scene on Tuesday evening. Several forest guards sustained serious injuries in the confrontation.

Deputy Director of Pench Forest Reserve, Prabhu Nath Shukla, announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family, with additional compensation to follow. Efforts are ongoing to capture the tiger with increased patrols in the area.

