Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Anthem Incident in Peshawar

Islamabad has officially protested to Kabul after Afghan diplomat Mohibullah Shakir failed to stand during the Pakistani national anthem at a northwest event, according to officials on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Ahmad Shakib, Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, in response to the seated diplomat. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in Peshawar during an official ceremony where Shakir remained seated as the anthem played, which Pakistan deemed disrespectful.

The Afghan Consulate in Peshawar said the diplomat did not stand due to Taliban-imposed restrictions on music. Diplomatic tensions between the two nations have increased since the Taliban took power in 2021, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan's rulers of supporting Pakistani militant groups.

