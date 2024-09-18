Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Anthem Incident in Peshawar

Pakistan has lodged a complaint with Afghanistan after Afghan diplomat Mohibullah Shakir did not stand during the Pakistani national anthem at a Peshawar event. The Afghan Consulate cited Shakir adhered to Taliban rules banning music, further straining relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:16 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Anthem Incident in Peshawar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad has officially protested to Kabul after Afghan diplomat Mohibullah Shakir failed to stand during the Pakistani national anthem at a northwest event, according to officials on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Ahmad Shakib, Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, in response to the seated diplomat. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in Peshawar during an official ceremony where Shakir remained seated as the anthem played, which Pakistan deemed disrespectful.

The Afghan Consulate in Peshawar said the diplomat did not stand due to Taliban-imposed restrictions on music. Diplomatic tensions between the two nations have increased since the Taliban took power in 2021, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan's rulers of supporting Pakistani militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024