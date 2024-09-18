Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ingredient Quality

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddu. He assured that pure ghee is now used, and the quality has significantly improved.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the previous YSRCP government had compromised on the quality of the famous Tirupati laddu by using substandard ingredients and animal fat.

The revered Tirupati laddu, distributed at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, is maintained by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu stated during an NDA legislative party meeting that the temple authorities have now resumed using pure ghee, ensuring that the laddu's quality has been restored through thorough sanitization measures.

