Left Menu

Yuva Sena Triumphs in Mumbai University Senate Elections

The Yuva Sena, led by Aaditya Thackeray, won eight out of ten seats in the University of Mumbai senate election, with the remaining two seats still being counted. The election occurred on September 24 following a Bombay High Court directive. The election saw a nearly 55% voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:46 IST
Yuva Sena Triumphs in Mumbai University Senate Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), emerged victorious in the University of Mumbai senate election, winning eight out of the ten seats. University officials indicated that the results for the remaining two seats were still pending as counting continued.

The much-delayed election for these ten seats took place on September 24, following a directive from the Bombay High Court. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also fielded ten candidates, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's student wing contested one seat.

With nearly 55% of the eligible voters participating, the election recorded a significant turnout. The Mumbai University senate, the highest elected decision-making body, includes representatives from teachers, principals, college managements, and registered graduates. It holds the authority to pass the university's budget. Unlike student union polls at Delhi University or Jawaharlal Nehru University, these elections do not require candidates to be enrolled students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024