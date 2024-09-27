Yuva Sena Triumphs in Mumbai University Senate Elections

The Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), emerged victorious in the University of Mumbai senate election, winning eight out of the ten seats. University officials indicated that the results for the remaining two seats were still pending as counting continued.

The much-delayed election for these ten seats took place on September 24, following a directive from the Bombay High Court. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also fielded ten candidates, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's student wing contested one seat.

With nearly 55% of the eligible voters participating, the election recorded a significant turnout. The Mumbai University senate, the highest elected decision-making body, includes representatives from teachers, principals, college managements, and registered graduates. It holds the authority to pass the university's budget. Unlike student union polls at Delhi University or Jawaharlal Nehru University, these elections do not require candidates to be enrolled students.

(With inputs from agencies.)