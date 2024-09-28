Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys': A Unique Cultural Masterpiece

Director Chidambaram asserts that his superhit Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' should not be remade in any other language due to potential loss of cultural nuances.

The survival thriller, which premiered on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, received critical and audience acclaim.

'Manjummel Boys,' produced by Parava Films and based on real events, tells the story of a group's misadventure in Kodaikanal's Guna Caves, culminating in a dramatic rescue.

Chidambaram emphasizes that the unique cultural context is key to the film's success and fears it would be lost in translation.

The film, mounted on a Rs 20 crore budget, grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide, making it one of the top Indian films of 2024.

The director, whose debut film was the 2021 comedy-drama 'Jan.E.Man,' aims to explore diverse genres in his upcoming projects.

He revealed that his next film, currently in development, will delve into human emotions and the anatomy of violence.

Chidambaram is also set to make his Hindi directorial debut with Phantom Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)