Uttar Pradesh Sets Record with Massive Tree Plantation Drive

The Uttar Pradesh government has broken a historical record by planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day on July 20, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Between July 20 and September 30, the state successfully planted over 36.80 crore saplings. The Rural Development Department took the lead with 13.53 crore saplings, closely followed by the Forest Department at 12.92 crore saplings.

Sonbhadra district emerged at the forefront, achieving over 1.55 crore saplings. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Uttar Pradesh has become a champion in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheading the 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024' initiative from Lucknow.

The initial goal was 36.50 crore saplings for July 20, but the state exceeded expectations with 36,51,45,477 saplings. Continuous efforts led the final count to 36.80 crore by September 30, thanks to the combined endeavors of multiple departments, particularly the Forest, Wildlife, and Environment Department.

Sonbhadra led the charge with 1.55 crore saplings by September 30, while Jhansi's count rose from 97 lakh on July 20 to 98.70 lakh by September 30. The Rural Development Department planted a total of 13,54,62,142 saplings, and the Forest Department significantly enhanced the state's green cover with 12,92,66,486 saplings.

