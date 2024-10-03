Left Menu

Brahmotsavams: The Grand Festival of Sri Venkateswara

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is organizing the annual Brahmotsavams festival from October 4 to 12, featuring various rituals such as Ankurarpanam and Vahana Seva. This nine-day celebration involves temple cleansing, cultural events from multiple states, and the arrangement of transportation and food for devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple, has commenced festivities for the annual Brahmotsavams with Ankurarpanam, a traditional seed-sowing ritual signaling auspicious beginnings.

Set from October 4 to 12, the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala include a variety of rituals like Aalaya Suddhi, Vahana Seva, and the Dwajarohanam flag hoisting. Cultural troops participating from 21 states adds to the grandeur.

TTD is ensuring the comfort of lakhs of pilgrims with additional bus services and multilingual helpdesks. Annaprasadam services will cater to over 11.5 lakh devotees, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to partake in the festivities.

