Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy in Tollywood

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha withdrew her remarks implicating BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Cinematic figures criticized her, prompting an apology. Despite retracting her comments, Surekha demanded an apology from Rama Rao for derogatory remarks by BRS activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:34 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her controversial remarks linking BRS leader K T Rama Rao to the breakup of popular actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

The minister faced public backlash from notable cine personalities, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, prompting her to apologize and clarify that the inclusion of actor names was unintentional.

Despite withdrawing her comments, Surekha remains firm on demanding an apology from Rama Rao for defamatory remarks allegedly spread by BRS activists, signaling potential legal action if he fails to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

