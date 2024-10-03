From Street Beggar to Doctor: Pinki Haryan's Inspiring Journey
Pinki Haryan, once a street beggar, overcame poverty to become a doctor. Spotted by Lobsang Jamyang, a monk who convinced her parents to educate her, she pursued medicine with the trust's support. After studying in China, she aims to serve the destitute, inspired by her roots.
Pinki Haryan's journey from street beggar to doctor is a testament to the power of determination and support. Once begging in Mcleodganj, she was discovered by Tibetan monk Lobsang Jamyang, who saw potential and convinced her family to educate her.
Through the support of the Dharamshala-based charitable trust and her dedication to studies, Haryan excelled in school and secured a chance to study medicine in China, thanks to financial aid from the Tong-Len Charitable Trust. She returned to Dharamshala after earning her degree.
Now poised to practice medicine in India, Haryan is determined to serve others like herself, highlighting the trust's impact on her life and the opportunities educational support provides to impoverished children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
