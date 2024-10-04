Masters to Tee Off Amid Augusta's Hurricane Recovery

Augusta National is determined to host the Masters as planned in April, even as it shifts attention to assist the community's recovery from Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

A significant $5 million joint donation with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area has been announced, targeting essential services in the greater Augusta region.

Chairman Fred Ridley highlighted the club's efforts in recovery, noting extensive damage but emphasizing their swift rebuilding capabilities and dedication to both the Masters and community support.

