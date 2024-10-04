Masters to Tee Off Amid Augusta's Hurricane Recovery
Augusta National plans to hold the Masters as scheduled in April, focusing on community recovery following Hurricane Helene’s devastation. A joint $5 million donation was made to aid the region. Despite severe damage, efforts are underway to restore the club, demonstrating commitment to both the event and local recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
Augusta National is determined to host the Masters as planned in April, even as it shifts attention to assist the community's recovery from Hurricane Helene's aftermath.
A significant $5 million joint donation with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area has been announced, targeting essential services in the greater Augusta region.
Chairman Fred Ridley highlighted the club's efforts in recovery, noting extensive damage but emphasizing their swift rebuilding capabilities and dedication to both the Masters and community support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
