Rama Retold: Unveiling the Lost Lessons of the Ramayana

Priya Arora's book 'Rama: A Man of Dharma' aims to present the Ramayana with its original intent, emphasizing Rama's example as a model of righteousness. The author seeks to clarify modern misconceptions and enrich appreciation of this timeless epic, helping readers understand and apply its principles in daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:39 IST
In a fresh literary endeavor, spiritual enthusiast Priya Arora reimagines the Ramayana in her book 'Rama: A Man of Dharma'. Arora argues that the original message of the epic often gets overshadowed in modern interpretations, prompting her to provide a narrative true to its initial purpose.

Arora contends that while Rama is widely revered, his exemplary conduct is less frequently emulated. She highlights his navigation of Dharma's complexities as a prime model of righteousness and selflessness, underlining the need to rediscover these core teachings.

Published by Penguin India, Arora's work aims to strip away contemporary misconceptions about Rama. She aspires to show him as a noble figure, transcending religious boundaries, and deserving universal respect, thereby reviving the Ramayana's portrayal as intended by its original composer, Valmiki.

