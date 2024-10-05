Rama Retold: Unveiling the Lost Lessons of the Ramayana
Priya Arora's book 'Rama: A Man of Dharma' aims to present the Ramayana with its original intent, emphasizing Rama's example as a model of righteousness. The author seeks to clarify modern misconceptions and enrich appreciation of this timeless epic, helping readers understand and apply its principles in daily life.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh literary endeavor, spiritual enthusiast Priya Arora reimagines the Ramayana in her book 'Rama: A Man of Dharma'. Arora argues that the original message of the epic often gets overshadowed in modern interpretations, prompting her to provide a narrative true to its initial purpose.
Arora contends that while Rama is widely revered, his exemplary conduct is less frequently emulated. She highlights his navigation of Dharma's complexities as a prime model of righteousness and selflessness, underlining the need to rediscover these core teachings.
Published by Penguin India, Arora's work aims to strip away contemporary misconceptions about Rama. She aspires to show him as a noble figure, transcending religious boundaries, and deserving universal respect, thereby reviving the Ramayana's portrayal as intended by its original composer, Valmiki.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan Calls for National 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' Amid Tirupati Prasadam Controversy
Yogi Adityanath Lauds the Resilience of Sanatan Dharma
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus, Calls for Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board
Tragic Construction Collapse Claims Two Lives in Dharmapal Khadda Colony
Secularism and Bharat's Dharma-Centric Foundation: Governor R.N. Ravi's Perspective