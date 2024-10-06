Bengali Language Gains Classical Recognition During Durga Puja Festivity

The National Library Advisory Board has applauded the Union Cabinet's decision to bestow classical language status on Bengali and four other languages, coinciding with the Durga Puja festivities. This move has been welcomed as a boost to the cultural pride of Bengalis worldwide.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, the Union Cabinet designated Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit as classical languages. National Library Director General Ajoy Pratap Singh expressed gratitude, emphasizing that this recognition is especially meaningful during Devipaksha, celebrating Maa Durga's arrival.

The decision, according to Singh, aligns with the global significance of Durga Puja, and a new division at the National Library for all 22 Indian languages is set to open soon. The inclusion of these languages promises to boost job opportunities in archiving, translation, and digital media fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)