Rain to Greet Durga Puja Celebrations in West Bengal
The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain over southern West Bengal during Durga Puja, which runs from October 9 to 12. In northern West Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected. Kolkata will experience a temperature range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius during the festival.
- Country:
- India
The Meteorological Department has forecasted light showers over parts of southern West Bengal during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. As per the latest update, the festival, which starts on October 9 and concludes on October 12 with Vijaya Dashami, may witness partly cloudy skies and occasional light rainfall in some Kolkata areas.
Meanwhile, the northern parts of West Bengal are expected to see light to moderate rain during the festival, according to the department's projection.
Kolkata's daytime temperatures are anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, offering a pleasant atmosphere for festival-goers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
