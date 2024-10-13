Violence Erupts Over Durga Idol Immersion Route in Jharkhand

Violence erupted in Jharkhand's Garwah district on Sunday as villagers clashed with police over the proposed route for a Durga idol immersion procession. Law enforcement resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas to control the situation, officials confirmed.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey stated that anti-social elements attempted to disrupt the peace in Madgadi village by instigating the conflict. The contentious issue centered around the preferred immersion route for the idol, prompting villagers to attack officers with stones.

Due to the chaos, Additional Superintendent of Police suffered injuries, and several arrests were made. Authorities have deployed extra forces to restore order in the area, ensuring community safety and preventing further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)