Left Menu

Violence Erupts Over Durga Idol Immersion Route in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Garwah district, clashes between villagers and police led to the use of lathi-charges and tear gas shells. Disputes over the route for the Durga idol immersion escalated into violence, with several arrests made after stones were hurled at police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garwah | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:05 IST
Violence Erupts Over Durga Idol Immersion Route in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Jharkhand's Garwah district on Sunday as villagers clashed with police over the proposed route for a Durga idol immersion procession. Law enforcement resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas to control the situation, officials confirmed.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey stated that anti-social elements attempted to disrupt the peace in Madgadi village by instigating the conflict. The contentious issue centered around the preferred immersion route for the idol, prompting villagers to attack officers with stones.

Due to the chaos, Additional Superintendent of Police suffered injuries, and several arrests were made. Authorities have deployed extra forces to restore order in the area, ensuring community safety and preventing further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024