Nestle's Backbone: Quality and Safety as Cultural Edifices

In a recent session at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), Nestle Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan emphasized the critical role of quality and safety as foundational elements of the company's culture.

Narayanan stated that quality and safety are essential for the continuity and storytelling of the organization, citing the Maggi crisis in India as an instance where adherence to these values served as protective armor against adversity.

He rejected the concept of 'Jugaad'—a workaround—within the realm of quality, and highlighted the importance of compliance, reinforcing that quality is a non-negotiable aspect of Nestle's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)