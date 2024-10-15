Left Menu

Nestle's Backbone: Quality and Safety as Cultural Edifices

Nestle's Chairman, Suresh Narayanan, underscores the vital role of quality and safety as cultural pillars. At an IFQM session, he highlighted how these principles ensure business continuity, using the Maggi crisis as an example. He dismissed 'Jugaad' in quality, stressing compliance as the company's protective shield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:37 IST
Nestle's Backbone: Quality and Safety as Cultural Edifices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent session at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), Nestle Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan emphasized the critical role of quality and safety as foundational elements of the company's culture.

Narayanan stated that quality and safety are essential for the continuity and storytelling of the organization, citing the Maggi crisis in India as an instance where adherence to these values served as protective armor against adversity.

He rejected the concept of 'Jugaad'—a workaround—within the realm of quality, and highlighted the importance of compliance, reinforcing that quality is a non-negotiable aspect of Nestle's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024