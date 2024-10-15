Nestle's Backbone: Quality and Safety as Cultural Edifices
Nestle's Chairman, Suresh Narayanan, underscores the vital role of quality and safety as cultural pillars. At an IFQM session, he highlighted how these principles ensure business continuity, using the Maggi crisis as an example. He dismissed 'Jugaad' in quality, stressing compliance as the company's protective shield.
- Country:
- India
In a recent session at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), Nestle Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan emphasized the critical role of quality and safety as foundational elements of the company's culture.
Narayanan stated that quality and safety are essential for the continuity and storytelling of the organization, citing the Maggi crisis in India as an instance where adherence to these values served as protective armor against adversity.
He rejected the concept of 'Jugaad'—a workaround—within the realm of quality, and highlighted the importance of compliance, reinforcing that quality is a non-negotiable aspect of Nestle's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Legal Action Against Member States Over Tax Rule Compliance
SEBI Revamps InvITs to Boost Liquidity and Ease Business Compliance
Elon Musk's X Corp Faces Legal Setback in Australia Over Noncompliance Fine
Britain Unveils Trade Sanctions Unit to Tackle Non-Compliance
The Evolution of CSR: Achieving Impact Beyond Compliance