New Melsanthis Selected for Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season

S Arun Kumar Namboothiri has been chosen as the new chief priest of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, while Vasudevan Namboothiri has been selected for the Malikappuram temple. The appointments were made through a traditional draw. Both selections took place in the presence of temple authorities and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the annual pilgrimage season nears, S Arun Kumar Namboothiri has been appointed the new Melsanthi (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Meanwhile, Vasudevan Namboothiri from Kozhikode will serve as the Melshanti of the Malikappuram temple, located just 100 meters from the Sabarimala temple. Both appointments followed a traditional draw held after the morning prayer on Wednesday.

The selection process, which featured 25 candidates for Sabarimala and 15 for Malikappuram, was conducted in a sacred and formal draw of lots handled by Rishikesh Varma and Vaishnavi from the Pandalam royal family, under the supervision of temple authorities and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

