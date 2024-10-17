Nikita Porwal Wins Crown as Femina Miss India World 2024
Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, earning the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World pageant. Porwal's victory was announced at a glamorous event celebrating six decades of the pageant's history and its impact on young women's lives.
Nikita Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has achieved a significant milestone by being crowned Femina Miss India World 2024. She will carry the nation's hopes at the Miss World contest.
The event, held on Wednesday, was a star-studded affair, marking the 60th edition of the prestigious pageant. It has a long-standing reputation for transforming young women's lives and launching successful careers.
The gala witnessed performances from popular music group Band of Boys and the captivating presence of Sangeeta Bijlani, Femina Miss India 1980. The jury comprised notable personalities such as Anees Bazmee and Neha Dhupia, who evaluated talent, personality, and fashion.
