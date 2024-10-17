Nikita Porwal Wins Crown as Femina Miss India World 2024

Nikita Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has achieved a significant milestone by being crowned Femina Miss India World 2024. She will carry the nation's hopes at the Miss World contest.

The event, held on Wednesday, was a star-studded affair, marking the 60th edition of the prestigious pageant. It has a long-standing reputation for transforming young women's lives and launching successful careers.

The gala witnessed performances from popular music group Band of Boys and the captivating presence of Sangeeta Bijlani, Femina Miss India 1980. The jury comprised notable personalities such as Anees Bazmee and Neha Dhupia, who evaluated talent, personality, and fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)