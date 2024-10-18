Left Menu

Jane Fonda to Receive Prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award

Jane Fonda, an iconic actress and activist, will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 2025 SAG Awards. Celebrated for her contributions to acting and activism, Fonda follows in the footsteps of previous awardees like Barbra Streisand and Helen Mirren.

Jane Fonda (Image source: Instagram/ @janefonda). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark recognition, Jane Fonda, the esteemed actress and activist, is set to receive the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award during the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. This accolade, marking the 60th presentation of the award, will be given at the 31st SAG Awards on February 23, 2025.

Fonda expressed her deep honor and humility in receiving the award, acknowledging the significance of peer recognition in her decades-long career in the industry. This award celebrates her outstanding achievements in the acting profession and her extensive contributions to humanitarian and public services.

Previously honored figures include Barbra Streisand, Sally Field, and Helen Mirren, highlighting the legacy of accomplished individuals who have significantly enhanced the acting profession's image. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher lauded Fonda as a trailblazing talent and a dynamic force in entertainment and advocacy, noting her profound legacy in activism and empowerment.

