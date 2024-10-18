Wonder Cement Powers India's Tour of South Africa 2024
Wonder Cement, a leading player in India's cement industry, is the Title Sponsor for India's Tour of South Africa T20I series. The series begins on November 8, 2024. Wonder Cement continues its strategy to use cricket for brand engagement and social initiatives through its Neev Foundation.
In a significant development, Wonder Cement has been announced as the Title Sponsor for India's upcoming Tour of South Africa. Commencing in November, this series will see two cricketing giants clashing in four T20 International matches.
Wonder Cement, established in 2012 under the RK Group, is leveraging the cricket platform for brand engagement, having already sponsored India's Tour of Sri Lanka. This partnership is part of the company's strategic drive to enhance visibility and connect with customers and distributors.
The company's philanthropic arm, Neev Foundation, is also playing a vital role by contributing to young cricketers and promoting the game as part of their CSR initiatives. The matches will be broadcast on Jio Cinema and Sports 18, providing fans comprehensive coverage of the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
