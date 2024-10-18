India's Wedding Industry: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The wedding industry in India is on the brink of becoming a significant economic powerhouse, as stated by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Speaking at the inaugural Wedding Tourism Summit & Expo by PHDCCI, he emphasized the sector's potential for economic acceleration.

Shekhawat highlighted that with 54% of India's population below 30, and millions poised to marry soon, household expenditure on weddings is expected to surge. The minister proposed merging tourism with the wedding sector to multiply growth, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Wed in India'.

PHDCCI president Hemant Jain noted the grandeur of Indian weddings and the rising trend of destination events. As the global wedding market hits USD 300 billion, India's share is growing rapidly at 20-25% annually, presenting significant opportunities for the hospitality and aviation sectors, he added.

