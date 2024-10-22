Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Secularism and Madrasa Regulation

The Supreme Court discusses regulating madrasas in the interest of India's composite culture, emphasizing secularism's 'live and let live' principle. The Allahabad High Court had previously deemed the Uttar Pradesh law on madrasas unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is considering whether regulation aligns with national interest without infringing on secular values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has highlighted the importance of secularism, asserting that regulating madrasas aligns with national interest, as India's rich cultural history cannot be segmented into silos.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud deliberated on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision, which had declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law unconstitutional due to its breach of secular principles.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended its support for the regulation, emphasizing the need for basic standards and integration rather than isolation, while ensuring quality education for madrasa students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

