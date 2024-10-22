Supreme Court Debates Secularism and Madrasa Regulation

The Supreme Court has highlighted the importance of secularism, asserting that regulating madrasas aligns with national interest, as India's rich cultural history cannot be segmented into silos.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud deliberated on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision, which had declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law unconstitutional due to its breach of secular principles.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended its support for the regulation, emphasizing the need for basic standards and integration rather than isolation, while ensuring quality education for madrasa students.

