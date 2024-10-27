Left Menu

Frozen in Time: Capturing a Moment Amidst Chaos

Bilal Hussein, an Associated Press photographer, captured the impactful moments when a bomb struck a Beirut building amidst military operations. His images, taken during a high-tension event, illustrate the enduring power of photography. These stills allow viewers to pause and reflect amidst a world saturated with video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In an age flooded with video, sometimes a still image communicates a story with unmatched clarity. Last week in Beirut, Bilal Hussein, an Associated Press photographer, demonstrated this power.

As tension mounted following Israel's announcement of military operations against Hezbollah, Hussein positioned himself outside an abandoned apartment building. His mission was to document the projectile's descent. The explosive scene was soon encapsulated in his lens, as Hussein's two-decade career prepared him for exactly such moments.

The remarkable photos freeze the chaos, rendering the impending building explosion in surreal stillness. Technology has enabled photographers like Hussein to capture these brief slices of time, offering a unique opportunity for contemplation in our fast-paced, media-driven society.

