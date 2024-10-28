Gérard Depardieu Faces Court Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Gérard Depardieu, the acclaimed French actor, is going to face a criminal court trial in Paris this Monday, confronting allegations of sexual assault by two women during a 2021 film shoot.

The accusations circle around instances of what prosecutors describe as 'violence, coercion, surprise or threat,' with specific allegations of groping and inappropriate behavior on the set of 'Les Volets verts.'

The case occurs against the backdrop of an evolving discourse on sexual violence in France, particularly within the cinema industry, following the global #MeToo movement.

