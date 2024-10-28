Kerala's Thrissur Pooram: Politics, Fireworks, and Festivity

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, dismissed allegations from the Opposition regarding disruptions in the Thrissur Pooram festival, emphasizing that the celebrations went ahead as planned, contrary to claims by the Congress-led UDF.

While acknowledging some issues, Vijayan assured that the government is committed to ensuring flawless conduct of future Pooram festivals. This response comes amidst criticism from Congress and BJP, following his controversial statement that there was no disruption this year.

The Kerala police, however, registered a case related to the alleged disruption. Vijayan accused the Opposition of capitalizing on this narrative for political gain, particularly targeting the right-wing's agenda of communal exploitation during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)