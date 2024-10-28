Kerala's Thrissur Pooram: Politics, Fireworks, and Festivity
The Kerala Chief Minister refuted claims by the Opposition about disruptions in the Thrissur Pooram festival, attributing the delay in the fireworks display to unforeseen interventions. He accused the Congress-led UDF of exploiting the situation for political gain and assured efforts for flawless future festivals.
Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, dismissed allegations from the Opposition regarding disruptions in the Thrissur Pooram festival, emphasizing that the celebrations went ahead as planned, contrary to claims by the Congress-led UDF.
While acknowledging some issues, Vijayan assured that the government is committed to ensuring flawless conduct of future Pooram festivals. This response comes amidst criticism from Congress and BJP, following his controversial statement that there was no disruption this year.
The Kerala police, however, registered a case related to the alleged disruption. Vijayan accused the Opposition of capitalizing on this narrative for political gain, particularly targeting the right-wing's agenda of communal exploitation during such events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
