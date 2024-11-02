Left Menu

Pakistan Eases Sikh Pilgrimage with Free 30-Minute Visas

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK, and Canada can now receive free online visas within 30 minutes to visit religious sites. The initiative aims to boost Sikh tourism, with the government prioritizing easier access to Pakistan's Sikh heritage sites.

In a move to boost religious tourism, Pakistan has streamlined the visa process for Sikh pilgrims from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared on Thursday that Sikh visitors would now receive free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in Pakistan.

Naqvi made the announcement during a meeting with a foreign Sikh delegation comprising 44 members in Lahore. Acknowledging historical difficulties faced by Sikh pilgrims, he praised the new online system designed to facilitate easier access to key religious sites in Pakistan.

The initiative also targets Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these western countries. With the government prioritizing these efforts, Naqvi aims to significantly increase Sikh tourism, focusing on attracting younger generations and opening up Sikh heritage sites without requiring permits.

