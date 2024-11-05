Salman Khan Faces New Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh extortion threat, demanding Rs 5 crore for his safety. A police official reported on Tuesday that the actor was targeted through a message received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline just after midnight.

The sender, claiming to be the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, warned that if Khan wished to stay alive, he must apologize at the Bishnoi community's temple or pay the hefty sum. Failure to comply, the message stated, would result in fatal consequences.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the threatening message's origin and have reinforced security around Khan. They are also probing possible ties to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)