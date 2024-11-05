Obama Invited to Celebrate Gandhi's Legacy in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited former US President Barack Obama to a centenary celebration marking Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the 1924 Indian National Congress session in Belagavi. The event will coincide with a joint legislative session, with details pending Obama's response.
The Karnataka government is extending a unique invitation as part of its commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's centenary leadership of the Indian National Congress in Belagavi. Former US President Barack Obama has been invited to participate in the historic event.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the initiative, referencing the solitary Congress session presided over by Gandhi in 1924. "We want to honor this milestone with significance," he remarked.
The event's grand occasion aligns with a planned joint legislative session in Belagavi, awaiting confirmation from Obama on suitable dates. This celebration is poised to underline the enduring influence of Gandhi's principles in contemporary Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
