Salman Khan Faces New Threat Amid Ongoing Tensions

Bollywood star Salman Khan received another threat demanding Rs 5 crore from an individual alleging ties to a notorious gangster. Despite the involvement of police tracking suspects, no arrests have been made. Previously, Khan faced multiple threats connected to gang activities, prompting heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has again found himself at the center of a security scare following a fresh threat from an individual claiming a connection to incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat, which demanded Rs 5 crore, was sent to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp help desk, demanding either an apology or payment.

Authorities swiftly linked the message's origin to Hubballi, Karnataka, where a suspect, a 35-year-old welder, was questioned. This follows a series of previous threats aimed at Khan, urging the actor to bolster his security as tensions with Bishnoi's gang remain palpable.

Bishnoi, known for his criminal undertakings even from prison, has allegedly orchestrated prior threats and attacks against Khan. The actor's security detail was increased after credible threats were received, connecting the gang to attempts on his life both at his residence and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

