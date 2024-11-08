Left Menu

Tourism Minister Criticizes Yadav's Tactics Over Taj Mahal Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's approach, likening it to monkeys. Singh dismissed Yadav’s concerns about the Taj Mahal, raised through a viral video, regarding monkey menace and waterlogging. Singh assures increased tourism under the BJP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:02 IST
Tourism Minister Criticizes Yadav's Tactics Over Taj Mahal Concerns
Jaiveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister, recently launched a scathing critique of Samajwadi Party leader and former chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, likening his methods to those of monkeys. Singh dismissed allegations made by Yadav concerning the Taj Mahal.

Yadav had previously shared a viral video showing plant growth on the Taj Mahal dome while raising concerns about monkey disturbances and waterlogging. He questioned the management of funds intended for the site's upkeep, suggesting these issues tarnish India's international reputation.

Singh, while inaugurating tourism projects worth Rs 9.5 crore, countered Yadav's claims, noting increased tourist visits compared to the previous government. Backed by prominent BJP figures, Singh confidently predicted BJP's victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024