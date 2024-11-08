Tourism Minister Criticizes Yadav's Tactics Over Taj Mahal Concerns

Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister, recently launched a scathing critique of Samajwadi Party leader and former chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, likening his methods to those of monkeys. Singh dismissed allegations made by Yadav concerning the Taj Mahal.

Yadav had previously shared a viral video showing plant growth on the Taj Mahal dome while raising concerns about monkey disturbances and waterlogging. He questioned the management of funds intended for the site's upkeep, suggesting these issues tarnish India's international reputation.

Singh, while inaugurating tourism projects worth Rs 9.5 crore, countered Yadav's claims, noting increased tourist visits compared to the previous government. Backed by prominent BJP figures, Singh confidently predicted BJP's victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)