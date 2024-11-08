Tourism Minister Criticizes Yadav's Tactics Over Taj Mahal Concerns
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's approach, likening it to monkeys. Singh dismissed Yadav’s concerns about the Taj Mahal, raised through a viral video, regarding monkey menace and waterlogging. Singh assures increased tourism under the BJP's governance.
- Country:
- India
Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister, recently launched a scathing critique of Samajwadi Party leader and former chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, likening his methods to those of monkeys. Singh dismissed allegations made by Yadav concerning the Taj Mahal.
Yadav had previously shared a viral video showing plant growth on the Taj Mahal dome while raising concerns about monkey disturbances and waterlogging. He questioned the management of funds intended for the site's upkeep, suggesting these issues tarnish India's international reputation.
Singh, while inaugurating tourism projects worth Rs 9.5 crore, countered Yadav's claims, noting increased tourist visits compared to the previous government. Backed by prominent BJP figures, Singh confidently predicted BJP's victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Video Debunked: Election Hoax Exposed
Taj Mahal Shrouded in Haze Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Outrage in Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video of Cow Mistreatment Sparks Legal Action
Trio Booked After Viral Video Leads to Tragic Suicide in Mumbai
Journalists Arrested Over Viral Video: Free Press Under Fire