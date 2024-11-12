Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi: The New Face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has been named the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Known for his work in films like 'Stree' and 'Oh My God 2', Tripathi is excited to showcase the state's beauty. Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to highlight its offerings, from wildlife to architectural landmarks, through campaigns featuring Tripathi.

Updated: 12-11-2024 13:22 IST
Pankaj Tripathi: The New Face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism
In a move to boost the tourism sector, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

Renowned for his roles in blockbusters like 'Stree' and 'Oh My God 2', Tripathi expressed his excitement about promoting the state's beauty and heritage to a global audience.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism plans to leverage Tripathi's influence to highlight the state's attractions, including wildlife reserves and UNESCO heritage sites, aiming to draw more visitors both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

