Empowering India's Fashion Future: A Call to Creative Minds

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged young creatives to tackle challenges in India's apparel and textile industry, aiming to make India a fashion capital. At NIFT Srinagar's convocation, he acknowledged efforts to empower artisans, and paid tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:36 IST
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, called upon young creatives to address the evolving challenges faced by India's domestic apparel and textile industry. Speaking at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Srinagar, Sinha emphasized the importance of utilizing India's rich cultural and historical identity to transform the fashion industry.

Sinha highlighted the initiatives led under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, aimed at strengthening the entire textile value chain and supporting India's artisans. He praised NIFT's efforts to preserve local crafts and urged graduates to apply their skills inclusively, ensuring the empowerment of craftspeople.

The LG paid homage to renowned designer Rohit Bal, underscoring his impact on the industry. Sinha also attended the Islamic University of Science and Technology's Foundation Day, where he emphasized the university's role in advancing multidisciplinary education in line with NEP 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

