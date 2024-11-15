Jharkhand's Cultural Legacy Honored on Foundation Day
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge honored Jharkhand's foundation day, pledging to protect the state's cultural heritage and rights. They paid tribute to tribal hero Birsa Munda, marking his birth anniversary. The state, rich in resources, promises a bright future for its residents.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state’s foundation day, reiterating the INDIA bloc's commitment to safeguarding their cultural rights.
Gandhi also paid homage to tribal hero, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, reflecting on his contributions to preserve regional identity.
Alongside Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, envisioning a prosperous future for Jharkhand, a state rich in cultural and natural resources.
