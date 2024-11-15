Honoring Birsa Munda: A Revolutionary Tribute on Jharkhand Foundation Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Birsa Munda, a tribal icon, on his birth anniversary. He honored Munda's contribution to the freedom struggle and extended greetings to Jharkhand on its state foundation day. Munda, born in 1875, was a significant figure in mobilizing tribals against British rule.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commemorated the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a venerated tribal icon, by acknowledging his momentous role in India's freedom movement.
Adityanath hailed Munda as the 'immortal hero' who upheld the essence of tribal and forest culture while honoring Jharkhand on its statehood day.
Born in 1875, Munda's struggle against British colonial forces left an indelible mark before his untimely death at 25, highlighting his enduring legacy in India's history.
