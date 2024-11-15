Honoring Birsa Munda: A Revolutionary Tribute on Jharkhand Foundation Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commemorated the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a venerated tribal icon, by acknowledging his momentous role in India's freedom movement.

Adityanath hailed Munda as the 'immortal hero' who upheld the essence of tribal and forest culture while honoring Jharkhand on its statehood day.

Born in 1875, Munda's struggle against British colonial forces left an indelible mark before his untimely death at 25, highlighting his enduring legacy in India's history.

