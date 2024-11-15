Left Menu

Celebrating Tribal Heritage: Janjati Bhagidari Utsav Kicks Off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the International Tribal Participation Festival to honor the dedication of India's tribal community. This six-day event marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, featuring artists from Indian states and abroad, and aims to empower and showcase tribal culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the International Tribal Participation Festival, celebrating the contribution of India's tribal communities. The six-day festival, also known as 'Janjati Bhagidari Utsav', was opened on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Highlighting the bravery and sacrifices of tribal communities, Adityanath stated that their efforts during foreign rule serve as a source of inspiration. The festival will feature artists from 22 Indian states, as well as Slovakia and Vietnam, and is being held at the Sangeet Natak Academy in Gomti Nagar until November 20.

Adityanath emphasized the Uttar Pradesh government's initiatives to empower tribal communities since the BJP's tenure began in 2017. Efforts include connecting tribal groups with government schemes and preserving their cultural heritage through museums and educational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

