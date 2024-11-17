Pamela Anderson's Transformative Role in 'The Last Showgirl'

Pamela Anderson is charting new territory with her role in 'The Last Showgirl,' a drama she regards as a lifelong opportunity. Directed by Gia Coppola, this film signifies a pivotal shift for Anderson, famed for her 'Baywatch' fame and Playboy legacy.

At the 'Contenders Los Angeles' event, Anderson shared this is the first script that truly resonated with her, as reported by Deadline. Marking her first step into serious cinema, Anderson expressed her relief and enthusiasm over being part of a 'real film,' highlighting the project's meaningful narrative.

'The Last Showgirl,' penned by Kate Gersten, delves into the stark realities faced by showgirls and critiques the entertainment world's disposability culture. Anderson's portrayal of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas performer confronting an existential crisis, has drawn acclaim for its depth and vulnerability.

Director Coppola explores Las Vegas showgirls' hidden lives, questioning the culture that discards these key performers. Anderson thoroughly prepared for the role by studying real Las Vegas entertainers, ensuring authenticity in her portrayal.

The film, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista, premiered at TIFF and will release in the US on December 13. Produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey, Roadside Attractions will handle the film's distribution.

