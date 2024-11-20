Transforming Krishna's Legacy: Madhya Pradesh's Pilgrimage Initiative
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the formation of the Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas, a trust to develop and manage Lord Krishna's sites as pilgrimage destinations. Led by the Chief Minister, the trust will focus on temple management, cultural promotion, and establishing Sandipani Gurukuls, while enhancing tourism potential.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet took a significant step on Wednesday by approving the formation of a trust to transform locations associated with Lord Krishna into pilgrimage sites.
Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet meeting decided on establishing the Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas under the state's Public Trust Act of 1951, as confirmed by an official statement.
The trust, led by the Chief Minister, aims to oversee the development, management, and cultural preservation of Krishna-related sites, enhance tourism, and explore the potential establishment of Sandipani Gurukuls. It will include 28 members, featuring 23 ex-officio members and five nominated non-officials serving terms of up to three years.
