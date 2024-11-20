Left Menu

Transforming Krishna's Legacy: Madhya Pradesh's Pilgrimage Initiative

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the formation of the Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas, a trust to develop and manage Lord Krishna's sites as pilgrimage destinations. Led by the Chief Minister, the trust will focus on temple management, cultural promotion, and establishing Sandipani Gurukuls, while enhancing tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:54 IST
Transforming Krishna's Legacy: Madhya Pradesh's Pilgrimage Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet took a significant step on Wednesday by approving the formation of a trust to transform locations associated with Lord Krishna into pilgrimage sites.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet meeting decided on establishing the Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas under the state's Public Trust Act of 1951, as confirmed by an official statement.

The trust, led by the Chief Minister, aims to oversee the development, management, and cultural preservation of Krishna-related sites, enhance tourism, and explore the potential establishment of Sandipani Gurukuls. It will include 28 members, featuring 23 ex-officio members and five nominated non-officials serving terms of up to three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024