Smriti Irani's Global Book Tour: Celebrating India's Aspirations

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has begun an extensive four-nation tour to promote the book 'MODIALOGUE – Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. The tour kicked off on November 20, focusing on building connections with Indian communities in the Middle East, Oman, and the United Kingdom.

Irani expressed her excitement about the journey, emphasizing that it represents more than a book promotion. She aims to celebrate India's cultural heritage and foster meaningful conversations reflecting shared aspirations among global Indian communities.

The book, penned by Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance ideals, concentrating on his developmental vision for India. Irani's itinerary includes stops in Kuwait and Dubai, with upcoming visits to Oman and the UK.

