St. Francis Xavier's Exposition Faces Potential Disturbance
Authorities in Goa heightened security after intelligence reports indicated possible disruptions during the St. Francis Xavier exposition. Four individuals linked to the banned Popular Front of India and another individual from a local group were questioned. Over 80 lakh pilgrims are anticipated at the 45-day religious event.
Authorities have intensified security measures following intelligence inputs of potential disturbances during the ongoing exposition of St. Francis Xavier's sacred relics in Goa. This exposition, a significant religious event, is attracting millions, with over 80 lakh pilgrims and tourists expected over its 45-day duration.
Goa police questioned four individuals associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India, as well as a member of the Goa Youth Foundation. Intelligence reports suggest that these individuals may have been planning to disrupt the peace during the exposition, prompting police to take action under section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The individuals were produced before magistrates in Marago and Ponda, respectively, to ensure good conduct through chapter proceedings. In an unrelated segment of the event, the sacred relics were transported in a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Se Cathedral, reflecting the religious importance of the exposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
