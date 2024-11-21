Left Menu

St. Francis Xavier's Exposition Faces Potential Disturbance

Authorities in Goa heightened security after intelligence reports indicated possible disruptions during the St. Francis Xavier exposition. Four individuals linked to the banned Popular Front of India and another individual from a local group were questioned. Over 80 lakh pilgrims are anticipated at the 45-day religious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:49 IST
St. Francis Xavier's Exposition Faces Potential Disturbance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have intensified security measures following intelligence inputs of potential disturbances during the ongoing exposition of St. Francis Xavier's sacred relics in Goa. This exposition, a significant religious event, is attracting millions, with over 80 lakh pilgrims and tourists expected over its 45-day duration.

Goa police questioned four individuals associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India, as well as a member of the Goa Youth Foundation. Intelligence reports suggest that these individuals may have been planning to disrupt the peace during the exposition, prompting police to take action under section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The individuals were produced before magistrates in Marago and Ponda, respectively, to ensure good conduct through chapter proceedings. In an unrelated segment of the event, the sacred relics were transported in a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Se Cathedral, reflecting the religious importance of the exposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024