Remembering Meghanadhan: A Villain Icon of Malayalam Cinema

Renowned Malayalam film actor Meghanadhan, celebrated for his iconic villain roles, passed away early Thursday, as confirmed by industry sources. He was 60.

Undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments, Meghanadhan succumbed at 2 am. His funeral took place in Vandanamkurissi on Thursday evening.

Meghanadhan's legacy spans over 50 films, including 'Chamayam' and 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu'. His passing has evoked condolences from Kerala's Chief Minister and leading industry figures.

