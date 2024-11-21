Left Menu

Remembering Meghanadhan: A Villain Icon of Malayalam Cinema

Meghanadhan, a celebrated Malayalam film and television actor known for his villain roles, has passed away at 60 due to respiratory ailments. With a career spanning over 50 films, he leaves behind a legacy in the Malayalam film industry. Tributes have poured in from notable actors and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:55 IST
Remembering Meghanadhan: A Villain Icon of Malayalam Cinema

Renowned Malayalam film actor Meghanadhan, celebrated for his iconic villain roles, passed away early Thursday, as confirmed by industry sources. He was 60.

Undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments, Meghanadhan succumbed at 2 am. His funeral took place in Vandanamkurissi on Thursday evening.

Meghanadhan's legacy spans over 50 films, including 'Chamayam' and 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu'. His passing has evoked condolences from Kerala's Chief Minister and leading industry figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024