Remembering Meghanadhan: A Villain Icon of Malayalam Cinema
Meghanadhan, a celebrated Malayalam film and television actor known for his villain roles, has passed away at 60 due to respiratory ailments. With a career spanning over 50 films, he leaves behind a legacy in the Malayalam film industry. Tributes have poured in from notable actors and politicians.
Updated: 21-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:55 IST
Renowned Malayalam film actor Meghanadhan, celebrated for his iconic villain roles, passed away early Thursday, as confirmed by industry sources. He was 60.
Undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments, Meghanadhan succumbed at 2 am. His funeral took place in Vandanamkurissi on Thursday evening.
Meghanadhan's legacy spans over 50 films, including 'Chamayam' and 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu'. His passing has evoked condolences from Kerala's Chief Minister and leading industry figures.
