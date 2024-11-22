Left Menu

Gita Mahotsav: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Harmony

The International Gita Mahotsav promotes global harmony, enriching cultural ties between India and Tanzania. Featuring spiritual, artistic, and cultural events, the festival emphasizes Bhagavad Gita's teachings. Hosted in Haryana, it includes exhibitions, crafts fairs, and cultural showcases, with Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha the partner state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:55 IST
Gita Mahotsav: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

The International Gita Mahotsav, a celebrated cultural event, is set to unite people from around the globe to promote harmony and mutual understanding, declared Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa K Mbega. Speaking at a recent press conference, Mbega emphasized the event's role in enhancing India-Tanzania ties.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini detailed plans for the ninth edition of the Mahotsav, highlighting its significance in spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The festival, running from November 28 to December 15 in Kurukshetra, promises a diverse lineup of events.

The Mahotsav, featuring cultural programs and exhibitions, will also spotlight Tanzania and Odisha as partner country and state. Initiatives like the Gita recitation by thousands of students solidify this event as a landmark in cultural diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024