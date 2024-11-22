Gita Mahotsav: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Harmony

The International Gita Mahotsav, a celebrated cultural event, is set to unite people from around the globe to promote harmony and mutual understanding, declared Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa K Mbega. Speaking at a recent press conference, Mbega emphasized the event's role in enhancing India-Tanzania ties.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini detailed plans for the ninth edition of the Mahotsav, highlighting its significance in spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The festival, running from November 28 to December 15 in Kurukshetra, promises a diverse lineup of events.

The Mahotsav, featuring cultural programs and exhibitions, will also spotlight Tanzania and Odisha as partner country and state. Initiatives like the Gita recitation by thousands of students solidify this event as a landmark in cultural diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)