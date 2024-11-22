Omar Abdullah's Spiritual Sojourn to Saudi Arabia

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah plans to journey to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform the 'Umrah', a minor yet spiritually significant pilgrimage to the sacred cities of Mecca and Medina.

Abdullah communicated this trip via a post on X, revealing the receipt of the necessary political clearance for his religious undertaking.

He will likely be joined by close party allies, including Nasir Aslam Wani, Javed Dar, and MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Mushtaq Guroo, as they partake in this solemn pilgrimage.

