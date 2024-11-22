Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Spiritual Sojourn to Saudi Arabia

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to embark on a pilgrimage to perform 'Umrah' in Saudi Arabia. Scheduled for Monday, the trip follows the arrival of political clearance. Abdullah, who will visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, may be joined by political colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah plans to journey to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform the 'Umrah', a minor yet spiritually significant pilgrimage to the sacred cities of Mecca and Medina.

Abdullah communicated this trip via a post on X, revealing the receipt of the necessary political clearance for his religious undertaking.

He will likely be joined by close party allies, including Nasir Aslam Wani, Javed Dar, and MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Mushtaq Guroo, as they partake in this solemn pilgrimage.

