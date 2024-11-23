Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Memorial Near Sado Gold Mines

South Korea declined to attend a memorial near Japan’s Sado Island Gold Mines due to unresolved tensions with Tokyo. This decision highlights friction in Korean-Japanese relations following efforts by President Yoon Suk Yeol to address historical grievances and improve ties while facing criticism at home for neglecting Korean survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:51 IST
  • South Korea

In a move signaling renewed tension, South Korea announced on Saturday its decision to abstain from a memorial event near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines. The decision comes amid ongoing disputes with Tokyo regarding the commemoration and its implications concerning Korean forced laborers during World War II.

Since his inauguration, President Yoon Suk Yeol has focused on mending ties with Japan despite their contentious history, emphasizing collaboration with Washington to counter North Korea's threats. Yet, his administration faces domestic backlash for perceived insensitivity towards Korean survivors' historical suffering.

The controversy intensified as Japan planned to send Akiko Ikuina, linked to visits honoring war criminals, stirring discontent. Despite Yoon's proposed compensation plan void of Japanese company contributions, tensions persist over Japan's acknowledgment of past exploitation, underscoring complex bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

