Tensions Rise Over Memorial Near Sado Gold Mines

In a move signaling renewed tension, South Korea announced on Saturday its decision to abstain from a memorial event near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines. The decision comes amid ongoing disputes with Tokyo regarding the commemoration and its implications concerning Korean forced laborers during World War II.

Since his inauguration, President Yoon Suk Yeol has focused on mending ties with Japan despite their contentious history, emphasizing collaboration with Washington to counter North Korea's threats. Yet, his administration faces domestic backlash for perceived insensitivity towards Korean survivors' historical suffering.

The controversy intensified as Japan planned to send Akiko Ikuina, linked to visits honoring war criminals, stirring discontent. Despite Yoon's proposed compensation plan void of Japanese company contributions, tensions persist over Japan's acknowledgment of past exploitation, underscoring complex bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)