Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' Triumphs at Tallinn Film Festival

Vinod Kapri's latest Hindi film, 'Pyre', has won the Audience Award at the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema.

The film, inspired by a poignant true story from Uttarakhand, is noted for employing local non-actors Padam Singh and Hira Devi. It resonates with audiences as a tale of enduring love amidst adversity.

Acclaimed composer Mychael Danna and lyricist Gulzar add notable talent to the project. Following its win in Tallinn, Kapri plans to release 'Pyre' in India by the end of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)