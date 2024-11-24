Left Menu

Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' Triumphs at Tallinn Film Festival

Vinod Kapri's Hindi film 'Pyre' wins the Audience Award at the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Based on a true story set in Uttarakhand, 'Pyre' stars local non-actors. The film's soundtrack features Mychael Danna, and Gulzar contributed a song. An India release is planned for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:40 IST
Vinod Kapri's latest Hindi film, 'Pyre', has won the Audience Award at the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema.

The film, inspired by a poignant true story from Uttarakhand, is noted for employing local non-actors Padam Singh and Hira Devi. It resonates with audiences as a tale of enduring love amidst adversity.

Acclaimed composer Mychael Danna and lyricist Gulzar add notable talent to the project. Following its win in Tallinn, Kapri plans to release 'Pyre' in India by the end of 2025.

