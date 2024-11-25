Marching Forward: A Yatra Celebrating India's Constitution

In a vibrant display of national pride, former Union Minister Vijay Goel spearheaded the 'Samvidhan Samman Yatra,' a march dedicated to honoring India's constitutional values. Launched from the historic Red Fort, it made its way to the Fatehpuri Masjid on the eve of the 76th Constitution Day.

The procession, featuring an impressive eight-foot replica of the Constitution atop a horse-drawn carriage, drew in a crowd of hundreds. Participants passionately raised slogans advocating for justice, equality, and the protection of India's founding document. This event served as a poignant reminder of the ideals that bind the diverse tapestry of Indian democracy.

Goel emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Constitution, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the duty to uphold its principles. He also reflected on a previous effort by Modi as Gujarat's chief minister, where a similar yatra celebrated the Constitution's spirit, showcasing its relevance in modern India and encouraging widespread public engagement.

