Yadavindra Gardens: A Heritage Wedding Destination in Haryana

The Yadavindra Gardens, also known as Pinjore Gardens, located in Haryana's Panchkula district, has been unveiled as an exclusive heritage wedding destination by officials.

This decision by the Haryana Tourism Corporation Ltd (HTC) provides couples with the opportunity to celebrate their weddings in the historic ambiance and scenic beauty of Pinjore. The initiative, beginning with a four-month pilot project, seeks to enhance sustainable tourism and emphasize the region's rich cultural history.

Nestled in the Shivalik foothills, the 17th-century complex, renowned for expansive lawns, historic structures, and ornamental fountains, offers numerous rental options. Comprehensive guidelines ensure the maintenance of cultural integrity, with a focus on environmental regulations and security measures. The HTC aims to balance financial sustainability with cultural preservation through this initiative.

