Festive Fido Fashion: A Holiday Parade of Pooches

In a lively display of festive spirit, dogs dressed in Christmas sweaters paraded past Buckingham Palace to support rescue charities on Saturday. The annual event drew 130 pets and their owners, walking along the iconic route from St James's Park to the royal residence as part of the Christmas Jumper Parade.

Participants went all out with their pet attire, showcasing canine Santas, puppy elves, and unique outfits like a French bulldog in a red beret and a pink jacket with red bows. Prizes were awarded to the best-dressed, with each costume adding to the whimsical atmosphere.

Organized by Rescue Dogs of London and Friends, this parade is one of several festive dog events in the city. Upcoming parades include a corgi celebration on December 7 and the Hyde Park Sausage Walk on December 15, embracing London's holiday traditions while supporting a charitable cause.

