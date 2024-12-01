Left Menu

Echoes of Thiaroye: Unraveling a Colonial Massacre's Legacy

The Thiaroye massacre's 80th anniversary rekindles tensions between Senegal and France. Despite historians estimating hundreds of deaths, France only recently acknowledged it as a massacre. Senegalese President Faye aims to reclaim the narrative, with extensive commemorations planned to educate the younger generation about this historical injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiaroye-Sur-Mer | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:58 IST
Echoes of Thiaroye: Unraveling a Colonial Massacre's Legacy

In Thiaroye, near Dakar, 86-year-old Biram Senghor pays his respects at a military cemetery, uncertain which grave holds his father. M'Bap Senghor was one of many West African riflemen demanding unpaid wages when French troops turned on them in 1944, marking a tragic colonial chapter.

For years, France minimized the Thiaroye massacre's scale, acknowledging only a fraction of the deaths. New acknowledgments by French President Macron hint at a deeper historical reckoning. French archives, handed to Senegal in 2014, remain incomplete, perpetuating the tragedy's mystery.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye seeks to anchor Thiaroye in national discourse, effectively shifting historical narratives about Senegal's colonial past with France. The commemorations coincide with France's waning influence in West Africa, highlighting broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024