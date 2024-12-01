Echoes of Thiaroye: Unraveling a Colonial Massacre's Legacy

In Thiaroye, near Dakar, 86-year-old Biram Senghor pays his respects at a military cemetery, uncertain which grave holds his father. M'Bap Senghor was one of many West African riflemen demanding unpaid wages when French troops turned on them in 1944, marking a tragic colonial chapter.

For years, France minimized the Thiaroye massacre's scale, acknowledging only a fraction of the deaths. New acknowledgments by French President Macron hint at a deeper historical reckoning. French archives, handed to Senegal in 2014, remain incomplete, perpetuating the tragedy's mystery.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye seeks to anchor Thiaroye in national discourse, effectively shifting historical narratives about Senegal's colonial past with France. The commemorations coincide with France's waning influence in West Africa, highlighting broader geopolitical implications.

